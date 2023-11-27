The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Council will 'advocate for residents' after $30 million substation announcement

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents have fought for months to have the substation considered elsewhere. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Residents have fought for months to have the substation considered elsewhere. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's council has responded to the $30 million Powercor substation being built in Ballarat East, stating they will be "advocating" for residents who have concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.