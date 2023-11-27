Council will 'advocate for residents' after $30 million substation announcement

Ballarat's council has responded to the $30 million Powercor substation being built in Ballarat East, stating they will be "advocating" for residents who have concerns.
On Monday, November 27, the power company, which has owned the site for 50 years, announced it would be building the substation at the York Street site.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the council was informed of the construction of the substation.
"Although the City of Ballarat is not the public land manager for the proposed substation site, in accordance with the resolution from the July Council Meeting, officers have been liaising with Powercor, advocating for continued community engagement on behalf of the York Street residents and maintaining a preference for exploring an alternative location," he said.
In May 2023, residents neighbouring the 203 York Street site asked the City of Ballarat intervene via a petition, with councillors in June saying they would advocate for the community.
Residents have concerns over the impact of the substation to houses only a few metres away such as lights, noise, fire and flood.
"At last week's November council meeting, council committed to raise awareness of the substation and residents' concerns with our local members of Parliament," Cr Hudson said.
"We had also previously written to Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D'Ambrosio and officers met with Powercor on Monday regarding the substation.
"We plan to continue advocating on behalf of our residents, who have raised concerns about visual amenity, noise, flooding, health and safety and impacts to property values."
Residents balked at Powercor's proposed $2 million community benefits package, saying it would be better used to find an alternative site for the "monstrosity" substation.
