Car flips after hitting fallen tree, east of Ballarat

A man in his 50s has been hospitalised after his car hit a fallen tree and flipped onto its roof at Gordon.
The accident happened near the corner of Old Corbetts Road and Conroys Lane - north of the Western Freeway.
The first reports came in at 6.45am on Tuesday.
Ambulance Victoria said the man was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition.
A CFA truck from Wallace turned up to the accident - as well as State Emergency Service volunteers from Bacchus Marsh and police.
The CFA said no one was trapped in the wreck.
The incident was brought under control at 7.06am and deemed safe at 7.31am.
The State Emergency Services said it was a lucky escape - and crews spent quite some time clearing the road after the eucalypt came down in stormy conditions.
Meanwhile, Bacchus Marsh's annual Christmas tree sale is on again this weekend - and next.
People can head to the Gisborne Road headquarters and buy a pine tree to help the unit as well as local Rotary projects.
Prices range from $70to $90, depending on size. Stands are also available for sale.
