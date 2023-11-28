The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Car flips after hitting fallen tree, east of Ballarat

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 29 2023 - 10:35am, first published 8:30am
The car ended up on its roof near the corner of Old Corbetts Road and Conroys Lane in Gordon. Picture by Bacchus Marsh SES.
A man in his 50s has been hospitalised after his car hit a fallen tree and flipped onto its roof at Gordon.

