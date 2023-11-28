The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Ballarat Cup next target for ATB's Detonator Jack

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detonator Jack wins at Sandown. He's likely tochase success in the Ballarat Cup next. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.
Detonator Jack wins at Sandown. He's likely tochase success in the Ballarat Cup next. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.

Detonator Jack is expected to add a strong hometown flavour to the listed Sportsbet Ballarat Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.