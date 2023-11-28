Ballarat Cup next target for ATB's Detonator Jack

Detonator Jack is expected to add a strong hometown flavour to the listed Sportsbet Ballarat Cup.
Trainer Ciaron Maher declared the $500,000 feature on Saturday, December 9, as the five-year-old's next target after winning the $1m Gong at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
The victory provided Ballan-based Darren and Liz Dance, of Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock, one of the biggest highlights of their time in racing.
Detonator Jack had been knocking on the door of a feature win leading up to the breakthrough, including a third in ther $2m Five Diamonds at Rosehill.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace and has a stable in Ballarat, said Detonator Jack was going as well as he ever had.
"He's always threatened to win a big one. He's been very close at his last couple," he said.
"His last three races have all been big money races and I can see him doing this for a couple of years.
"He's had a fantastic prep and I think he'll go on to the Ballarat Cup now ... a lot of them (the owners) are local, so hopefully we can carry the form."
Detonator Jack has been great for ATB and his big group of owners - winning six of 15 starts and being placed in another seven.
He finished second in a benchmark84 at last year's Ballarat Cup meeting at just his sixth race start.
Maher has had some big wins at Sportsbet Ballarat, none bigger than a $250,000 Grand National Steeplechase with Bashboy, but a Ballarat Cup has so far eluded him and Eustace.
They did not have a starter last year, but picked up fourth with Thought Of That in 2021 when they saddled up three starters.
Other feature races on Cup Day will once again be the $250,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 2yo Classic, 1000m - once run clockwise but now a traditional anti-clockwise event, and $175,000 Magic Millions Ballarat 3yo and 4yo Classic, 1100m.
Each is a major lead up to the Magic Millions Gold Coast Carnival in January.
Cup Day nominations close on Monday.
