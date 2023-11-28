Mystery white knight helps Creswick Health upgrade appeal reach goal

A campaign to raise $150,000 to upgrade Creswick Health's sub-acute and aged care has reached its goal after an anonymous donor chipped in $20,000.
The community appeal had raised just over $130,000 at its close on October 31, but a white knight appeared in recent weeks with $20,000 that will ensure a cost blowout in the much-needed upgrade to the historic health service is fully covered.
Creswick Health Upgrade Appeal committee chair Bob Orr said the local community had again stepped up to support the hospital and its future.
"The people of Creswick and district have been generous in their support for the provision of health and hospital facilities in Creswick since 1855," he said.
"Attainment of the $150,000 target for the 2023 Creswick Health Upgrade Appeal is another demonstration of this generosity."
Over its 160 years the community has rallied to raise funds to build and upgrade the Creswick District Hospital and attached aged care facilities, and mobilised to prevent its closure during the 1990s.
Upgrade works began in 2019 with renovations to the hospital's residential aged care facility completed and stage four renovations currently being carried out on the hospital's sub-acute care area.
But a cost blowout due to global supply issues and significant increases in materials costs threatened to stall works.
In early 2023, Central Highlands Rural Health reached out to the Community Bank Creswick and District, and Mr Orr, to help raise funds to cover the shortfall.
"This is a remarkable achievement by a small town. We thank the many Creswick donors who supported the hospital upgrade campaign," said Central Highlands Rural Health fundraising chair Kate Redwood.
Funds were raised through donations from the Community Bank, individuals, community groups, businesses and events hosted by the committee including raffles and the Creswick Hospital 160 Year dinner.
