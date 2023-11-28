The Courier
Mystery white knight helps Creswick Health upgrade appeal reach goal

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 28 2023 - 3:00pm
The Creswick community has rallied to raise $150,000 to cover a cost blowout in renovations to Creswick Health's sub-acute and aged care.
A campaign to raise $150,000 to upgrade Creswick Health's sub-acute and aged care has reached its goal after an anonymous donor chipped in $20,000.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

