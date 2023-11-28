The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

'Civic vandalism' or onwards and upwards: Questioning the CBD's future

By Stuart Kelly, Ballarat Heritage Watch
November 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's skyline looking to the east. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's skyline looking to the east. Picture by Adam Trafford

In the 1950s and '60s the push for 'the modern' resulted in Ballarat losing many magnificent two and three storey buildings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.