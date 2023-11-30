The Courier
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Modern home with parkland frontage

By House of the Week
Updated November 30 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern home with parkland frontage
Modern home with parkland frontage
  • 30 Hollioake Drive, Lucas
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $949,000 to $989,000
  • Agency: Integra Group
  • Agent: Katie Hewitt 0400 910 102
  • Inspect: Saturday at 11am

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help