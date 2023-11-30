Modern home with parkland frontage

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
Prepare to be wowed as you step inside this brand new, custom-built home by award-winning Hudson Ridge Builders.
Ideally positioned on an enviable 711 square metre (approx.) allotment, it overlooks the almost completed 10-acre Lucas Grange Parkland, and is close to Lucas's town centre and a range of primary and secondary schools.
"It sits in among other display homes, in the biggest display village in Victoria," says selling agent Katie Hewitt. "There are people already living there now, with plenty of infrastructure to come in this growth area of Ballarat."
The family home has been treated to numerous upgrades, including high ceilings and an expansive hallway in the entrance.
Other quality fittings and fixtures can be seen throughout the house, such as oak timber floorboards, high ceilings, central heating and evaporative cooling.
The open plan and light-filled kitchen has stone benchtops, a breakfast bench, dishwasher, 900mm stainless steel appliances, and a fully fitted out walk-in pantry.
The spacious open living/meals area has an abundance of natural light, with a built-in entertainment unit, and double glass sliding doors that open out to the expansive entertaining area and fully landscaped backyard.
The spacious main bedroom has a walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite with double stone vanity, a walk-in shower and separate toilet.
The views from this bedroom window across to the Lucas Grange Parkland are uninterrupted and provide a tranquil outlook for relaxing mornings.
The remaining three bedrooms have built-in robes and are centrally located to the main bathroom, with floor- to-ceiling feature tiles, a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, double vanities and a separate toilet.
Other features in this incredible home include a private study with a built-in desk and shelving, and a second formal living area with doors leading to the private entertaining area and yard.
These rooms are close to the main living area, making a central family hub with spaces for everyone to utilise.
Ample storage in a family laundry is always a necessity, and this laundry hits the mark with custom built-in cabinetry and a separate drying cupboard.
Established plants and turf mean the house is ready for its new owners, with nothing to be done prior to moving in. The landscaping is maintained year round through the fully installed irrigation system.
There's also side access with a concrete pad (perfect for a caravan or trailer), plus a double lock-up garage with direct access and remote.
Come and experience what a home of this calibre can offer you and your family.
