The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Community 'devastated' over loss of pool

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 28 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brown Hill Community Pool is now mid-demolishment after being decommissioned in April. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Brown Hill Community Pool is now mid-demolishment after being decommissioned in April. Pictures by Adam Trafford

Bulldozers have been brought in for the demolition of the Brown Hill community pool, with one resident, who had fought for the pool 20 years ago, calling it a "crying shame".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.