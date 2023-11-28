Wet Wednesday ahead for Ballarat region

The Ballarat region could receive between six and 20 millimetres of rain on Wednesday, November 28 as eastern Australia is hit with rain and storms this week.
The city is forecast for a top of 17 degrees on Wednesday, with a thunderstorm also possible, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The worst of the rain is forecast to hit on Wednesday, and as of 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon no weather warnings had been issued for Ballarat.
Flood watches have also been issued for the Moorabool, Leigh and Barwon rivers.
"Minor to moderate flooding (is) possible across the floodwatch catchments from Wednesday," an advice messaged issued on Tuesday afternoon said.
"Catchments are relatively dry. Widespread rainfall totals of 50-100 mm are forecast across the flood watch area during Wednesday, including forecasts of 50-80mm in the Otway Ranges. Further rainfall totals of 40-80 mm are forecast on Thursday with isolated higher totals possible.
"River level rises are expected and minor flooding is possible for the catchments listed from Wednesday. Potential for moderate flooding with higher possible rainfall totals."
The rest of the week won't see as much rain, and it will warm up to 23 degrees on Sunday, December 3, 28 degrees on Monday, December 4 and 27 degrees on Tuesday, December 5.
