Rise in shelter dogs leads to call for paw-sitive pet choices this Christmas

Playful pup Gerry is one of about 60 dogs in Ballarat Animal Shelter hoping for loving forever homes by Christmas.
As much as Ballarat Animal Shelter wants its dogs to settle into a family this festive season, people are also urged to seriously consider pet ownership responsibilities before adoption.
The Courier understands there has been a range of issues contributing to a rise in dogs at the shelter, including increasing living costs and the realities of getting back to life in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The team at the shelter is determined to help find the paw-fect match for families and lifestyles.
Yvonne Deans said a big part of this was being able to recognise you might never truly know what a dog had experienced and accept this required patience.
Ms Deans and her husband Allen have been gradually settling in a highly anxious and timid Tilly to their Ballarat property after she had been surrendered to the shelter.
The two-year-old Koolie had been a working dog and not long had 10 puppies. She is insecure and constantly wanting pats and cuddles for reassurance.
Ms Deans said they knew it would be an adjustment, but they had also known Tilly would be the right dog for them.
They had arrived at the shelter with a shortlist of dogs with the potential to adopt but these were either not available or the right fit for their house.
"It was not urgent [to adopt], just good timing because we were in the area at the time. As we were leaving, they brought Tilly in - someone had been taking her for a walk. We fell in love with her on sight," Ms Deans said.
"At the shelter they all had a soft spot for this dog. We brought her home and she did display a few hitches in her nature.
"We do what we have to do to make her a happier dog."
Although, Ms Deans quipped Tilly had put on a couple of kilos from lots of treats for positive reinforcement.
Ballarat Animal Shelter works with potential adopters to consider lifestyle factors, such as: how often you are home; how active is your lifestyle; whether you have children or other pets; and, whether you would like a cuddly or independent dog.
City of Ballarat councillor Amy Johnson said it was vital to consider what your dog's day-to-day life might be like after the holiday season.
"Dogs need daily exercise, stimulation and attention, so make sure you're prepared for this commitment before bringing home your new best friend," Cr Johnson said.
"Adopting a dog means years of love, tail-wags, licks and cuddles and choosing to adopt from the Ballarat Animal Shelter means these good boys and girls get a second chance at life."
People can also support Ballarat Animal Shelter via its annual Christmas drive, which helps to support pets via frontline welfare agencies.
Donations to the shelter's Christmas appeal can be made at Ballarat Animal Shelter (Gingham Place, off Gillies Street in Alfredton) on Monday to Fridays, 9am to 4pm, and Saturdays, 8am to noon.
Or, via Ballarat Town Hall on Monday to Fridays, 8.30am to 5pm and weekends, 10am to 4pm until December 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.