Housing crisis a 'heart-breaking' situation in Ballarat

Ballarat's public housing situation has been called "heart-breaking" by support workers.
The need for public housing in Ballarat was the worst services have seen, staff from CatholicCare and Uniting have said.
A parliamentary committee called for 6000 public houses to be built per year for 10 years in an effort to keep with demand, with 40,000 to be completed by 2028.
This among other recommendations come from a state inquiry into the rental and housing affordability crisis.
CatholicCare homelessness and housing support manager James Treloar said it was housing was a vital step in the right direction.
"After years of working in the homelessness sector, I've personally never seen demand for housing so high," he said.
"We've seen the demographic change for those presenting to our homelessness and housing programs, seeing many more working families in need of our programs' support.
"I've seen colleagues struggle to get private rentals. What hope do people dependent on government incomes have when our local weekly median rent price is more than the weekly payment that someone on NewStart Allowance would receive?"
Thousands of people in Ballarat are on public housing waitlists.
People sleeping rough in Ballarat caused issues within the community when residents faces threats and feared their safety at White Flat Oval, which had tents set up and people living in the stand.
State-wide 65,000 people are on housing waitlists and more than half, 35,000, are waiting for a single-bedroom or a rooming house.
Uniting homelessness senior manager Adam Liversage said "access to housing should be a basic human right."
"We're in a housing crisis, with the rising cost of living is a major contributor towards pushing more people into homelessness, even people who are working," he said.
"Here in Ballarat, demand for our homelessness and housing support services are higher than ever, but there simply isn't enough affordable housing to go around, which means that more people are having to sleep rough.
"We desperately need more social and affordable housing not only here in Ballarat, but right across Victoria. Everybody deserves a roof over the head and right now that's not possible, which is heart-breaking."
Mr Treloar said building public houses was just one step.
"Investment in bricks and mortar alone is not enough - public and community housing must come with intensive supports for social housing tenants, such as those provided under the very successful "From Homelessness to a Home" (H2H) program, operating under Housing First principles," he said.
Mr Treloar said wraparound services linked people into the right supports and being a part of the community.
"Homelessness is deeply traumatic and can take a long time - sometimes years - to recover from," he said.
CatholicCare Victoria Housing is in the process on building more than 270 social housing homes across regional Victoria, having delivered 11 houses in Delacombe in October.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said there was "no more important issue" than housing.
"Everyone deserves safe and stable housing - and we are working closely with specialist agencies to support and provide housing to people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness," she said.
Ms Settle said the government will invest almost $13 million in specialist homelessness supports to the Central Highlands area, which includes Ballarat. This includes funding for an outreach team who actively seek out and provide personalised support to people sleeping rough.
The government has spent $121.5 million in Ballarat to increase the supply of social and affordable housing to support people experiencing homelessness through Big Housing Build and other capital works programs.
"There are already 147 new homes completed, with a further 187 underway," Ms Settle said.
