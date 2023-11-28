'Idiocy in your youth can kill': magistrate slams p-plate speedster

A magistrate has slammed a 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to "some of the most appalling driving conduct" he had seen in 12 months.
Among the 19-year-old's offences, he was clocked driving at 150kmh on Gillies Road in Mount Rowan in a 80kmh zone, and 160kmh on Sharps Road in a 100kmh zone.
"Luck alone is the only reason he is not before a county court jury for culpable driving," Magistrate Guillaume Bailin told the teen's lawyer at a hearing in Ballarat on Tuesday.
"This is the exact case where the community would call for a stern punishment to send a message to young people."
The 19-year-old faced charges of driving at a dangerous speed, and losing traction, after the series of offences committed just weeks after getting his red p-plates.
The Courier has not named the teenager as he did not receive a conviction.
The court heard at 10.30pm on February 26, 2023, the 19-year-old picked up his then-girlfriend and her 14-year-old brother from the Big W carpark on Curtis Street.
The group left in the 19-year-old's Mitsubishi Magna towards Mount Rowan, travelling on the overpass on the Western Highway.
Once over the overpass, the teen accelerated the car to 150kmh northbound along Gillies Road in an 80kmh zone.
Conditions were dark and wet on the night, according to the police prosecutor.
At 10.45pm on the same night, the group then drove to a Miners Rest address to collect a 13-year-old male, driving to a Sharps Road location to perform burnouts.
After the burnouts, about 11.14pm, the teen drove west along Sturt Street near St Patrick's College, where he accelerated to 100kmh in a 70kmh zone.
The same evening the teen reached speeds of 92kmh on Scott Parade, a 60kmh zone, and 160kmh on Sharps Road, in a 100kmh zone.
Parts of the joy ride were filmed by the teenage occupants of the car, who were heard yelling to encourage the 19-year-old driver.
Between 1am and 6am the following morning the group continued to drive around Ballarat, with the car full of teens reaching 100kmh on a 60kmh zone on Pleasant Street.
The 19-year-old was interviewed by police on March 23, with approximate times and locations corroborated by the passengers in the vehicle.
The teen also pleaded guilty to losing traction in front of a police divisional van on Dana Street, at about 3.40am on May 20, 2023.
The teen's car was about 10 to 15 metres in front of the van when he lost traction. His was given a caution and his car was later impounded as a result.
Lawyer for the 19-year-old David Tamanika told the court the teen and his father had flown down from Queensland, where they now live, to attend Tuesday's court hearing.
The lawyer spoke on the teen's academic prospects, remorse for offending and focus on working in the wake of the offences.
Magistrate Bailin said the teen had come close to serving a prison sentence - and that his ultimate sentence needed to send a message to other young drivers.
"I can't think of a more apt example of a case that cries for general deterrence than this case," the magistrate said.
"These are six instances which are some of the most appalling driving conduct that I have seen in 12 months.
"A moment of idiocy in your youth can kill."
The 19-year-old was placed on a four-year good behaviour bond, ordered to pay $2500 and had his driver's licence suspended for two years.
He will also have to complete a series of road trauma and defensive driving awareness courses.
"Your youth entitles you to have rehabilitation front and centre of the sentencing exercise," the magistrate said.
"I am giving you an opportunity to demonstrate which of the two paths you want to take - be a law abiding citizen or to come back to court again."
