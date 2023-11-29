'Limits the opportunities of the city': Students fed up with bus network

A survey of more than 200 Federation University attendees has found there is widespread dissatisfaction with the city's bus service, which is inconvenient for students and limits their ability to attend events.
The Federation University run survey found 70 per cent of students would attend more events on campus if public transport were more available, while nearly two thirds of responders said they would use more public transport if it were convenient.
Just 30 percent of students said they were somewhat or strongly satisfied with bus services to and from Federation's Ballarat campuses.
Federation University student and Mt Helen residential student representative Karishma Don said while there are regular buses, they don't run on time and can't be relied upon.
Ms Don is a Sri Lankan international student, who is researching circular economies at the university, which requires her to regularly travel to Ararat.
She said she frequently had to catch Ubers from the university to Ballarat station, as bus services are so often delayed.
"In Australia we have timing for buses and trains, if we miss something we will miss another one," she said.
"For most of the students the problem is buses aren't on time, buses are available regularly but not on time, so it's wasting our time."
Like many international students at the university, Ms Don is fully dependent on public transport for commuting in Ballarat.
She believes the bus timetable is not convenient for most students who travel outside peak periods, and many have left Ballarat for cities such as Melbourne where transport is more accessible.
"As an international student even I don't think I'll stay in Ballarat, because of job opportunities, transport, and all other facilities, they need to improve as a region." Ms Don said.
"My research is focusing on how we can improve regional Victoria, they need to do so many things in all aspects like health, jobs and transport."
Ballarat VET students have also raised concerns about the city's bus network and how it affects their ability to study.
In July 2023, Highlands LLEN chief executive Ben Taylor told The Courier students were dropping out of courses because of excessive travel times, as Ballarat's "hub and spoke" bus network was forcing them to travel up to one-and-a-half hours from their schools to undertake vocational courses.
The "hub and spoke" system, which changed all of Ballarat's bus routes to run into the centre of town, was introduced by the Victorian government in 2017.
Since its inception, the system has been widely criticised by members of the community who want a review of the network as it doesn't meet their needs.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said the results from Federation University's survey reinforced the need for a review.
"I think it's really important there's a bit of additional third party data that really supports the call the city has been making for some time," he said.
"When you've got students saying, 'hey look it's limiting our capacity to do what we want to do', that really limits the opportunities for the city."
Mr Poulton said Ballarat had grown substantially in the past few years, and better public transport was required to make the city functional.
"We can't just keep putting more and more cars on the road, we can't just keep building bigger roads," he said.
"We need a better public transport system that delivers for our community, if we don't we're just going to have more and more congestion on our roads, and no one wants that."
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson has also made multiple appeals to the state government to make improvements to the city's bus network.
In March 2023, he timed a bus trip from his home in Winter Valley to Stockland Wendouree which took more than an hour.
The same trip by car would usually take just 10 to 15 minutes.
In a statement to The Courier Cr Hudson said the Federation University research supported the council's ongoing advocacy for an improved bus network.
"The Federation University data supports what residents have also been telling us, that improvements to Ballarat's public transport would be of great benefit for the broader community," he said.
"We will continue to work with the state government to support any changes that improve the efficiency of the network."
In a statement to The Courier a spokesperson from from the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning said the state's bus plan was to prioritise a network which connects routes and modes of travel.
"Ballarat's bus network gives customers more options with better connections within Ballarat and to train services," the statement said.
"Victoria's bus plan doesn't just focus on bus network changes, it prioritises the system as a whole, bringing together opportunities across the networks and we will continue to update the plan as our population grows and travel patterns change."
