The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Kryal caravan park shut for Spilt Milk - but it's not bad news

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 28 2023 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The brand new Big 4 Holiday Park at Kryal Castle has been forced to close ahead of one of the region's biggest tourism weekends of the year. Picture by Adam Trafford.
The brand new Big 4 Holiday Park at Kryal Castle has been forced to close ahead of one of the region's biggest tourism weekends of the year. Picture by Adam Trafford.

What's been described as a paperwork glitch has forced the Kryal Castle Big 4 Holiday Park to close, ahead of one of the region's biggest tourism weekends of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.