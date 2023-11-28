Kryal caravan park shut for Spilt Milk - but it's not bad news

What's been described as a paperwork glitch has forced the Kryal Castle Big 4 Holiday Park to close, ahead of one of the region's biggest tourism weekends of the year.
But it's not all bad news.
The 250 or so people who would have used the Leigh Creek caravan park have now been offered a tent camping site on land next door - activating a camping permit that can comfortably hold 600 patrons.
Kryal Castle General Manager Bart Hamilton said they were acting quickly to bring in Portaloos, fencing and extra security for the sudden change, three days ahead of the Spilt Milk music festival in Victoria Park,15km away.
"The holiday park is fine. It's been built to code and everything is compliant, but the people who put it up have not put their paperwork in on time, causing a few issues," he said.
"We're confident we'll have it sorted out soon.
"It's the biggest accommodation venue on this side of Moorabool - and the council wants to get it back up and running as soon as possible.
"They've been really good, so we've spent most of today (Tuesday) with them.
"It's a procedural issue.
He said Kryal Castle would activate its camping permit - which was last used a fortnight ago, during the Victorian Medieval Festival, on a paddock east of the main driveway.
"I think by activating the camping permit, it's a win-win for everyone," Mr Hamilton said.
"So many people have rung us looking for accommodation.
"This is a solution.
"Just BYO tent."
West Moorabool councillor Tom Sullivan said a 'stop work' notice was issued to the holiday park a few weeks ago.
"I believe it was to do with building compliance," he said.
"There was found to be a breach but I'm not 100 per cent sure what it was."
He said that if the council was made aware of issues in buildings generally - and it failed to act - Moorabool could potentially be liable down the track.
"The council has a duty of care - to protect future patrons as well as protect itself from litigation," Cr Sullivan said.
"We take this quite seriously. It goes with the territory really."
The Kryal Castle Holiday Park - like the castle itself - is only open on weekends and holidays. The new accommodation area in front of the Leigh Creek tourist attraction opened earlier this year.
The Spilt Milk festival 15km away will run at the same time as a fairies and unicorns themed weekend at Kryal Castle.
