The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

New awards recognising Ballarat's incredible volunteers: See the winners here

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 29 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Vorstenbosch at a This Girl Can event. Picture by Adam Trafford
Wendy Vorstenbosch at a This Girl Can event. Picture by Adam Trafford

Four outstanding contributors to Ballarat were the recipients of the inaugural Informal Volunteer of the Year awards, recognising people who went above and beyond to help their community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.