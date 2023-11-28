New awards recognising Ballarat's incredible volunteers: See the winners here

Four outstanding contributors to Ballarat were the recipients of the inaugural Informal Volunteer of the Year awards, recognising people who went above and beyond to help their community.
The awards, organised by Committee for Ballarat's Futures Shapers, were announced on Tuesday night.
The overall winner was Wendy Vorstenbosch, whose 30 Together group has encouraged more than 100 women to get active.
In a statement, awards spokesperson Cathy Bushell said Ms Vorstenbosch has spent years providing a fun and safe environment for women to join.
"Wendy has amassed over 130 members in the group and encourages women of all ages and abilities to participate. She takes time to teach and encourage newcomers and is committed to ongoing awareness raising through engagement via Facebook groups across the Ballarat region," she said.
"She is estimated to spend 10-15 hours a week in her volunteering efforts."
Thirteen-year-old Freya Leela Vimal won the youth award, recognising her "exceptional passion for volunteering", including making Christmas cards for aged care home residents.
"Whilst she spends a significant time volunteering in formal community settings and as a leader in her primary school, she also spends a lot of her time teaching kids to dance, donating hair for cancer patients, and regularly helping friends and neighbours with all sorts of things," Ms Bushell said.
"Freya is described as someone who 'embodies the spirit of volunteerism and sets an inspiring example for others to follow' which is especially impressive given her young age."
The adult Informal Volunteer of the Year award went to Mrudula Wilson, who has encouraged women from multicultural backgrounds to connect across Ballarat, Ms Bushell said.
"Mrudula supports women from multicultural backgrounds to encourage a focus on health and wellbeing and to help them to maintain a better work life balance. She has opened her home to host a weekly Zumba exercise dance group as well as leading regular basketball sessions," she said.
"Mrudula is seen as a mentor, especially for working women, encouraging self-care and regular connection."
Jack Yang, a well-known member of Ballarat's Chinese community who is often found practising Tai Chi at Lake Wendouree, took home the senior award.
"He has had a positive impact on the lives of many Ballarat locals and the Tai Chi classes have extended into social gatherings that have created important opportunities for ongoing social connections," Ms Bushell said.
"Jack also takes time every week to teach English to older Chinese community members who have lived in Ballarat for many years but have not ever had the opportunity to learn English. Jack is described as 'having an infectious personality' and 'an inspirational person whose only aim is to assist everyone achieve their dreams of a better, healthier lifestyle'."
Volunteering Victoria chief executive officer Thu-Trang Tran told The Courier in May many people wanted to volunteer but modern society demands served up a mismatch in needs versus availability under traditional, out-dated volunteering structures.
