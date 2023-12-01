The Courier
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

An 'unusual-looking' native sprouting rare flowers

By Roger Thomas
December 2 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nature Notes with Roger Thomas.
Nature Notes with Roger Thomas.

GRASS-TREES FLOWERING

Grass-trees are unusual-looking, characteristically Australian plants with numerous long and narrow stiff leaves at ground level or at the top of a thick trunk-like stem. We have two or three species locally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help