Eureka Kellies claim Athlete's Foot Cup

Eureka Kellies have caused a surprise to claim Ballarat Netball Association's premier prize, The Athlete's Foot Cup.
Eureka upset Dela Oscars 42-38 in the grand final at Llanberris Netball Centre on Tuesday night.
Kellies' Nikki Allen was named the most valuable player on court.
Dela went into the season-decider as the favourite after going through the season unbeaten, while Eureka finished last of the three teams in the competition.
Eureka's first win did not come until the elimination final when it comfortably accounted for Wendouree NA by 16 goals to progress to the premiership play-off.
In their previous meetings, Dela had beaten Eureka by five and three.
It is the second season in a row Eureka Kellies have had the better of Dela Oscars in the grand final.
Eureka premier players: Abbey Wiltshire, Jess Thomson, Adut Manyiel, Adrianna Cann, Gemma Mirabella, Nicki Allen, Libby Hutt, Bella Stevens.
DELA WCC took out the Laffey Shield.
WCC defeated Dela Vixens 43-48 in the major curtain-raiser of grand final night.
Melissa Ryan (WCC) received the most valuable player award.
WCC and Vixens finished first and second on the ladder in the four-term competition, ahead of Eureka Klassics and Dela Divas.
WCC lost only once for the season, going down to the Vixens by one goal in the opening round.
WCC team: Emma McGrath, Emma Farrell , Chelsea Castles, Erin Atherton, Jordie Roney, Marcelle Geljon, Felicity McKay, Josephine Bayles, Melissa Ryan.
It cruised through its elimination final before having to fight all the way in the grand final.
IN another all-Dela grand final match-up, Kestrels comfortably defeated Delights 38-30 in the 19/under grand final.
The most valuable player award went to Annabelle Dove (Kestrels)
Kestrels was the minor premier ahead of Delights after winning the two regular season clashes between the club rivals.
Kestrels team: Jade Ellis Annie Glover Mila Schwartz Paige Miles Milla Rinaldi, Tara Nicholson Ella Miles Annabelle Dove.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.