Regenerative farming mightn't be your 'cup of tea', here's why it matters

THE THORN Birds actress Rachel Ward is encouraging everyone to consider the "little bit" they can do to change the world - even if in supporting farmers making a difference.
A passionate collective in regenerative farming across the region, from Muash Organics and Brooklands and Sunnybank farms, is set to help grow these ideas to promote a kinder planet and food sources that are healthier for humans.
Food is Free and Sunnybank Farm are collaborating to screen Ward's Rachel's Farm, documenting her journey into regenerative farming in New South Wales.
An experienced panel discussion of long-time regenerative agriculture practitioners on hand for the November 30 event will help break the wicked problem into potential actions for those keen to learn more.
Food Is Free founder Lou Ridsdale said regenerative agriculture and backyard growing was "not everyone's cup of tea" but was what her organisation had always advocated in a bid to educate and combat issues such as water conservation and the climate crisis.
Ms Ridsdale said regenerative farming, such as what Ms Ward was undertaking, and organic gardening "go hand-in hand" with the same principles or caring for the land - only, these were on different scales.
"Everything we do at Food Is Free has always been about educating and feeding our community nutrient-dense healthy food, and the only way to do that is to ditch the chemicals and use restorative and regenerative practices," Ms Ridsdale said.
"It seems like a no brainer to us at Food Is Free that when scientists are predicting only forty years of nutrients left in the soil to produce food for humans en masse in a mono-crop culture with chemicals, as we have been for the past 60 or so years, it's time to switch gears and look at healthier alternatives for planet, animals and people."
Ms Ridsdale looked forward to opening up the conversation, led by panellists, including: Jamine Walton from Sunnybank Farms in Burrumbeet, a multigenerational regenerative farmer who is also the Central Victorian Regenerative Farmers Association chairmanager; Bec Djordjevic from the family-run Munash Organics; and, Jonathan Hurst and Natalie Hardy from Brooklands farm and butchery in Blampied.
The event will help ongoing fundraising for establishing a Food Is Free urban food farm, pegged for Ballarat East with a projected cost of $2.2 million.
Rachel Ward in the film has been promoting balance and how everyone can help make a positive difference in soil health.
"I know that changing my farm is not going to change the world, but if everybody does a little bit we can," Ms Ward said.
Tickets available via Humanitix, with an option for to pay it forward for a community member who might otherwise not be able to attend financially. First Nations tickets are free.
Rachel's Farm and the panel discussion will be held at Ballarat Trades Hall in Camp Street on Thursday, November 30 from 6pm. Details: foodisfree.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.