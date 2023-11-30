Epitome of modern luxury in Golden Point

Old and new unite in this family home that's brimming with quality finishes and an impressive design.
Multiple living spaces provide a variety of options for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you prefer to unwind in front of the cosy wood fire in the living area or escape to one of the luxurious bedroom suites for some quiet time, this house has it all.
With double wall ovens, a glass splashback, sleek stone benchtops and an expansive butler's pantry, the kitchen is sure to impress.
The house has two main suites, one on each floor. The downstairs suite is complete with an ensuite and walk-in robe, while the second sanctuary upstairs echoes these features and also has a large study area.
The functionality of this property extends to outside, with bifold doors from the dining area leading to a fantastic undercover space, perfect for outdoor dining and entertainment.
There's also a spacious bungalow with its own ensuite, suitable as another bedroom, a studio, or a gym - the possibilities are endless.
With a side driveway and automatic gates, there's room for a caravan, and the oversized double garage provides ample space for vehicles and storage needs.
Situated on a quiet street, it's within walking distance of Ballarat's CBD, cafes and supermarkets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.