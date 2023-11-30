The Courier
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Epitome of modern luxury in Golden Point

By Feature Property
Updated November 30 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:46pm
  • 48 Steinfeld Street South, Golden Point
  • Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Carparks 2
  • $960,000 - $1,050,000
  • Auction: December 16, 1.30 pm
  • Agency: Ray White Ballarat
  • Agents: Tracey Holmes 0407 825 045 or Mark Williams 0418 363 633
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11.45am - 12.05pm

Old and new unite in this family home that's brimming with quality finishes and an impressive design.

