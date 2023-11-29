Almost half a kilo of cannabis found in car parked at DTC

Almost half a kilo of cannabis was found stashed in a man's car as he was parked out the front of the cinemas at Delacombe Town Centre.
Jordan Pantic, 31, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to trafficking charges in relation to the find.
On September 14, Pantic's Ballarat East property had been searched by the police, when he was not home, with nothing illegal being found.
During the search, police received word Pantic had been seen at Delacombe Town Centre in a vehicle he was known to drive.
Officers at the shopping centre approached Pantic, who was outside of the car as it was parked out the front of the cinemas.
The officers on scene said Pantic appeared visibly nervous, and could smell cannabis coming from his vehicle.
Pantic was asked to hand over his car keys but refused, throwing them off into the distance.
By 12.45pm more officers arrived, and Pantic eventually helped the officers locate his keys underneath a nearby parked car.
A search of the car found 495g of cannabis in small zip lock bags, drug trafficking paraphernalia, four phones and $1125 in cash.
Police accessed the phones and found a series of text messages relating to the sale of cannabis. The messages included: "are you able to tick man or nah", "can bud get dropped off please?" and "hey bro would you do 4g for $50".
Pantic's lawyer told the court he had a neurological disability from cerebral palsy, and started selling drugs to supplement his disability pension.
He was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with conviction and ordered to make a $500 donation to the court fund.
