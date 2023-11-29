The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Almost half a kilo of cannabis found in car parked at DTC

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:31pm
Delacombe Town Centre. File picture
Delacombe Town Centre. File picture

Almost half a kilo of cannabis was found stashed in a man's car as he was parked out the front of the cinemas at Delacombe Town Centre.

