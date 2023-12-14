CHFL: Cullinan brothers getting together at Skipton

Skipton is uniting brothers Matt and Tom Cullinan with its latest signings.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The duo, who link up with another brother Liam at the Emus, played their early football with Redan - last joining forces in the under-18s in 2009 - and will add vast experience and versatility.
Tom arrives as a midfielder after an extended stay with Lexton.
He joined the Tigers 2017 and tallied close to 100 games with Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League club.
Before going to Lexton he spent seven seasons with Waubra.
Matt made his senior debut for Redan as a young ruckman in 2013 and remained there until 2016 before going to De la Salle in the VAFA.
He has been with North Ringwood in the Eastern league since pre-COVID-19.
Skipton is looking to him to bolster its forward line as well as its ruck division.
The Cullinans join other recruits Mitch Walsh, Mitch McCrow and Aden Nestor (East Point), and Josh Webster (Southern Mallee Giants).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.