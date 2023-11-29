The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Birthday stripes for Ballarat Wildlife Park's tiger Akasha

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Akasha gets a first look at her birthday surprises at Ballarat Wildlife Park. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Akasha gets a first look at her birthday surprises at Ballarat Wildlife Park. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Tiger Akasha has celebrated her first birthday in her new home at Ballarat Wildlife Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.