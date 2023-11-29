Birthday stripes for Ballarat Wildlife Park's tiger Akasha

Tiger Akasha has celebrated her first birthday in her new home at Ballarat Wildlife Park.
The eight-year-old Siberian/Sumatran cross tiger moved to Ballarat in May to join her brother Kai in their purpose-built home.
The focus was all on Akasha on Wednesday as her birthday celebrations featured enrichment activities made by the children of Little Wonders Early Learning Centre in Sebastopol.
"She loved the tiger stripe birthday cake and pulling apart the papier mache balloons," keeper Jared Mulholland said.
"She likes lots of energy dispensing activities."
Mr Mulholland said Akasha was a "sweet girl" who was very relaxed and food motivated.
"She loves being around her keepers and she chuffs a lot to us," he said.
Tigers chuff, making a sound like a snort, as a form of communication or greeting.
"Both Akasha and Kai are great educators and ambassadors, doing fantastic things for tiger conservation and education. They teach people how important conservation is," Mr Mulholland said.
Akasha spent her birthday morning having a sleep in before celebrations took place in the afternoon.
"We try to randomise things and keep every day different, so each day we offer random events and activities ... but they definitely know when they see us with a bucket that it means feed time and they come down to the front."
Akasha and Kai will also be in the spotlight at Ballarat Wildlife Park's Twilight Friday event on December 15.
The park will be open from 6pm to 8.30pm with live music from Los Locos, face painting, animal presentations and more.
