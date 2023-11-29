The Couriersport
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

CHFL/BFNL: East Point dual premiership player goes to Bungaree

DB
By David Brehaut
November 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dallas Martin, right, wrestles with Sebastopol's Toby Thoolen in the 2019 BFL grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Dallas Martin, right, wrestles with Sebastopol's Toby Thoolen in the 2019 BFL grand final. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Two-time East Point premiership player Dallas Martin will continue his career with Bungaree in the Central Highlands Football League next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.