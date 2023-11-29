CHFL/BFNL: East Point dual premiership player goes to Bungaree

Two-time East Point premiership player Dallas Martin will continue his career with Bungaree in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
He has been signed to take up the mantle of number one ruckman for the Demons.
Martin has not played a lot of senior football, with injuries playing a part in this, but his timing has been impeccable - lining up in the Kangaroos' 2018 and 2019 BFNL premiership teams.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said Martin had been targeted to fill a role which he believed the Demons needed to improve in.
He said he was confident Martin would thrive in the environment Bungaree offered.
"I'm confident we'll get to see the best of him."
Martin will also have the versatility of spending time down back, where he is also accustomed to playing.
Martin adds to an already significant East Point flavour to the Demons, which reached a preliminary final last season.
Boom recruit James Lukich from Waubra had a season with East Point, while Joel Mahar, Lachie Thornton, Joel and Jesse Gallagher, Ben Dodd, Tom Wakefield and Isaac Quick are other Demons to have played with the Roos.
Martin and Mahar were teammates in the 2019 East Point premiership side.
As well as landing the big bodies of Martin and Lukich, Bungaree has also recruited to replace captain and star midfielder Andrew Milroy, who will spend next season travelling.
The Demons have signed Mitch Comben from Kyneton to take on this task.
"He's a like a like for like," Waight said.
He said Bungaree had been aware of a need to bolster its midfield and this and other signings were all part of that specific strategy.
Waight said Kyneton's transfer from the Bendigo to the Riddell District league had been a factor in Comben looking for a new football home.
Comben is well travelled.
He is originally from Queensland, where he played until 2018 before finding his way to Kyneton.
He switched to Maribyrnong Park in 2021 before returning to Kyneton. He has also had a stint in the NTFL.
Comben is based in Melbourne and makes the shift to Bungaree with two players from Western Region league club North Footscray, where has was training while with Kyneton - Joel Richardson and Corey Edwards
Richardson has spent his entire career at North Footscray and is coming off a season in which he was in the best in nine of 10 appearances.
Edwards has also been a longstanding player at the club.
Edwards played in North Footscray's 2017 premiership side, which also featured Daylesford duo Lucas Hall and Matt Smith.
Waight said Richardson had been the first point of contact in the recruiting drive and from there the opportunities to talk with Comben and Edwards had developed.
