Introducing The Tin Plate Café, where the finest cooking meets the best coffee and the warmest atmosphere, together creating a welcoming feel and the perfect cafe experience.
A long term lease and solid sales turnover ensures you will continue to benefit from the outstanding creative work of the current owners. Their focus is always providing delicious meals, great coffee and friendly customer service.
The cafe is set in a wide frontage shop, right in the middle of the beautiful main street of Ballan. It has a terrific set up, displaying the best homemade pastries and treats.
There is a very efficient kitchen that allows chefs to produce the finest quality meals.
Separate rooms create either perfect intimate spaces for diners, or more private spaces for groups.
There is also a lovely rear courtyard for warm summer outdoor dining.
Don't delay, contact the agency for more information and to arrange your own inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.