Man stabbed on bus at Redan

A man has been hospitalised after a fight led to a stabbing on a Redan bus and another man fleeing on foot.
Police said two men became involved in a physical altercation on the bus, which was travelling along Latrobe Street just before 1pm Wednesday.
"The bus pulled over and one of the men fled the scene on foot," a police spokesperson said.
"A man in his 20s was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Police have been searching for the other man involved but he is yet to be located.
"At this stage investigators believe that the parties are known to each other."
Nearby retailers and residents reported seeing police cars with flashing lights racing down Latrobe Street around 1pm.
Officers said the exact circumstances around the stabbing were yet to be determined, and the investigation remained ongoing.
Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
