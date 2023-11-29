The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Police

Man stabbed on bus at Redan

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:18pm
File image by Adam Trafford.
File image by Adam Trafford.

A man has been hospitalised after a fight led to a stabbing on a Redan bus and another man fleeing on foot.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

