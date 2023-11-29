Fire? Don't risk your pet's life - or yours

The RSPCA and CFA have joined forces to promote the importance of thinking ahead when it comes to pets and bushfires.
They're urging people to have a pet carrier (or leash) ready to go, about a week's worth of food, any pet medications and documents related to your beloved furry friend.
Both organisations believe there is a lot you can do now.
"For dogs and cats, make sure they are microchipped and have a labelled collar," the CFA's Nicole McGrath said.
"You never know when you might get separated.
"Also think about how you would evacuate your pet. Can you take them with you?
"Can they stay at a kennel, or a friend's house or a relative's - or if they are really big, is there somewhere safe and relatively fireproof that they can stay on the property?
"Work it out now - so you avoid a lot of heartache with any decision making later. Pets are important to us all and we need to consider them as another part of our family.
"But above everything else we ask people to consider their safety."
RSPCA Victoria's Head of Prevention, Rebecca Cook, said planning ahead was the best way to prepare.
"Many people across the state already have a Fire Ready plan in place, and we're urging everyone to make sure their pets are included too," Ms Cook said.
"Our website has a guide - Don't forget your PET.
"It's an acronym - and it looks at how to Prepare, Evacuate, and get Together again when the emergency is over."
The RSPCA's top tips for animals in a fire included:
Both organisations also stressed the importance of adequate water for all animals on bushfire days.
Go to petaddress.com.au to find which database your pet's microchip is registered to.
