Photo exhibition aims to change violent narrative 'one story at a time'

There is a photo of running shoes that have stuck in Vanessa Brady's mind. The story that went with them was the photographer always had the shoes on hand years earlier in case they needed to run - the shoes made them feel safe.
The photo is part of photography exhibition Safety4U at Ballarat Community Health's Lucas Hub, launched to coincide with 16 Days' Activism against gender-based violence.
Ms Brady said the exhibition was about trying to raise awareness of family violence, promoting positive narratives "one story at a time".
The photos are a collation from a Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers, of which Ms Brady is a participant.
This comes in the wake of a string of high profile deaths alleged to be the result of family violence, including a mother-of-two in Bendigo, last month.
Family violence common assault in Ballarat was about 12 per cent higher than the state average, The Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs report shows.
Police attend a family violence incident every six minutes in Victoria and children are present in about one in three cases, Victorian safety advocacy body Safe and Equal shows.
Ms Brady said experts made clear these numbers were only the known cases and did not account for the more hidden and subtle forms of family violence.
She said this was why the Future Shapers' project, in partnership with Women's Health Grampians, was a much needed conversation and reminder for people to know there are places and people to help them feel safe.
Responses from contributors varied greatly in the first 29 photos on display, such as driving your own car or depicting nature as a powerful place to feel grounded.
All have been collected from a social media campaign.
"We see this as just a starting point," Ms Brady said.
"We want to do more exhibitions in more community spaces to keep the conversation going."
The Future Shapers project has received a grant from philanthropic body Ballarat Connected Communities to expand the project. The group is also exploring the possibility for an exhibition to coincide with The Ballarat Foundation Women's Fund event in March, 2024.
Future Shapers is an experiential leadership program for emerging leaders across a vast range of industries in the region.
Safety4You photography exhibition is open at Ballarat Community Health in Lucas on weekdays, 9am to 5pm, until the end of December.
Meanwhile, Child and Family Services Ballarat (better known as Cafs) has looked to 16 Days of Activism as a chance to highlight its programs to interrupt patterns of family violence. This has included Cafs' men's behaviour change program and Dad's Toolkit, which offer response strategies that do not use violence.
"Cafs has been delivering Family Violence intervention programs for the last 30 years and we were a pioneer in the sector for our approach", Cafs chief executive officer Wendy Sturgess said.
"We recognise that to disrupt the attitudes and behaviours that can lead to violence we needed to respond by educating the men using violence to hold them to account and intervene early to support families and, in particular children, who may have been exposed to family violence."
Support is available for those who may be distressed:
