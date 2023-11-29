The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
White Flat Oval encampment cleared, grandstand fenced off

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:48pm
Temporary fencing has been placed around the outside of the White Flat Oval grandstand. Picture by Lachlan Bence
An encampment at the White Flat Oval grandstand belonging to a rough sleeper has been cleared, and the grandstand fenced off.

