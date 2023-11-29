White Flat Oval encampment cleared, grandstand fenced off

An encampment at the White Flat Oval grandstand belonging to a rough sleeper has been cleared, and the grandstand fenced off.
Prior to the removal on Wednesday, November 29, a single tent and a collection of possessions were set up at the entrance of the grandstand, the last remaining of a group of tents set up at the site in October.
As of Wednesday the site has been cleared, and temporary fencing panels have been placed around the outside of the grandstand complex.
Graffiti still sits on the walls of the grandstand however.
"The City of Ballarat, with Victoria Police, on Wednesday removed the final belongings, rubbish and tent that was left at White Flat Oval," City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said.
"Temporary fencing has also been installed around the grandstand while we undertake maintenance works and assess the grandstand's condition.
"We thank the community for their patience as we addressed this challenging set of circumstances, alongside Victoria Police.
"We also thank Uniting Ballarat for their ongoing assistance in this matter and the support of rough sleepers at White Flat.
"Homelessness and rough sleeping is a complex matter, and we thank the other agencies for working in partnership with us to reach a solution that also prioritises the health and safety of the Ballarat community."
It comes after the oval's user groups reported anti-social behaviour from the rough sleepers at the grandstand.
Allegations included verbal abuse, threats, sexual comments directed at women and minors, and the littering of syringes at the nearby oval.
At the November 22 council meeting, user group members took their grievances to the council, with more lighting and CCTV cameras proposed for the facility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.