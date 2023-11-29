Ballarat builder and plumber to pay thousands after safety breach

A Ballarat construction company and a Ballarat plumbing business will pay thousands in costs after what a magistrate called a "serious lapse of workplace safety on a single occasion".
Directors for the two businesses appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to each plead guilty to a single charge of failing to provide a safe working environment.
The two companies are not named as they were not convicted.
The charges resulted from an OH&S safety breach at a worksite in Delacombe, in which one company was the builder and the other company was contracted to complete plumbing work on an extension being built onto an existing house.
On August 10, 2021, a WorkSafe inspector drove past the Delacombe worksite and saw three workers standing on top of the single-storey extension without the proper fall prevention systems.
Such systems include guard railing, safety harnesses for the workers, or intermediate roof battens at a distance of 450mm apart.
The WorkSafe inspector arrived on site and issued a prohibition order, stopping all work on site until the proper safety measures were implemented.
The same safety inspector went by the site later that day, at 3.15pm, and saw a hand rail had been erected around the perimeter of the building, an aluminum mobile scaffold had been installed for access to the roof, and intermediate battens had been installed.
The sole directors of the two companies gave an interview with WorkSafe on November 18, 2021, and accepted responsibility for the safety lapse.
The builder's lawyer, Dean Bloetz, said his client had taken action to immediately remedy the issue, and that the offence lacked aggravating features, such as a persistent flouting of workplace safety rules.
"That same day all of the hand rails and battens were installed by both parties... WorkSafe had reattended and certified that works had been done," Mr Bloetz said.
"Both parties took the matter very seriously, they immediately performed those works."
The lawyer sought a non-conviction for his client, as a fine history would affect the company's acquisition of government tenders in the future.
The plumber's lawyer, Ben Green, echoed his colleagues statements, and argued that the fine should be minimal, to not be so crushing to the business to allow rehabilitation to take place.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin commended the two directors for their companies' record of safe work practices, as neither had a history of WorkSafe breached.
Both companies were ordered to pay $3027.50 in legal costs without conviction, and placed on a two year good behaviour bond.
"The court needs to also take into account a preventative scheme, about how that rehabilitation can be achieved for employers who have otherwise acted in an exemplary way," Magistrate Bailin said.
