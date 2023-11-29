How to halve your dirty laundry costs

Turns out for our whites to be whiter and colours brighter we need little laundry power than most have thought.
Ballarat Grammar year eight students, armed with tomato sauce and a pile of towels, put a leading stain remover to the test to determine the strength needed to remove stains most effectively.
Their answer: a one to one dilution with water worked best.
Maggie Cai and Trisha Kaura's investigation won the overall Peter Doherty Science Award, edging out experiments such as cling wrap strength and best egg supplements to capture the prestigious title.
And they have found a way to help ease rising living costs along the way.
The duo said there were not entirely sure why they decided to pursue this dirty line of thinking, other than they had been inspired by Grammar alumna Ashlyn Hall and Pippa Murphy.
Ashlyn and Pippa had compared stain removers to determine whether price was a good measure in effectiveness, especially to clean their muddy football jumpers.
Their winning presentation is still on show in Grammar's science building.
Maggie and Trisha had thought they might be outdone by some great graph work from Hamilton's Good Shepherd College's research into eggs and vanilla cupcakes, but the Grammar duo had their own handy props and stain scales to demonstrate their experiment.
They said it was a stressful race to be ready amid student exchange and a short turnaround to present in the finals but found a kind maths teacher who allowed them a class to polish off their work.
Public speaking was also a key part in the awards final, hosted by Ballarat Tech School, to promote the need for scientists to communicate their results to the everyday person.
They presented to a judging panel of industry representatives from Walter and Eliza Hall Institute for Medical Research, Ballarat Tech School, infrastructure experts Fulton Hogan, Vitrafy Life Sciences and Committee for Ballarat.
Ballarat Grammer teacher Sara Fields said the award was great recognition for their critical thinking and problem solving to help everyday consumers.
"Their selection in this prestigious competition recognises their diligent effort, curiosity, and critical thinking as they applied the scientific method to solve a practical problem which will give consumers the ability to make informed decisions," Ms Fields said.
"They are thrilled to share their findings...as well as their love of scientific inquiry."
