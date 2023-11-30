Ballarat band hunting for bass guitar ahead of Spilt Milk performance

Most bands have a full set of instruments before landing their first major gig, but that's not the case for Ballarat's Reef Rats, who are in need of a bass guitar before their Spilt Milk performance on Saturday, December 2.
The band's guitarist Tom Selkirk posted on social media on November 28, asking if someone from the Ballarat community could supply the young band with a "decent quality bass".
He told The Courier Spilt Milk would be just the band's second ever gig, and the first for their bass player, Mason Pierce, who doesn't own his own guitar.
While practicing, Mr Pierce has borrowed a bass guitar which won't be suitable for a major performance such as Spilt Milk.
"We've got this one guy on Facebook whose said he could lend [a bass] to us, we're thinking we might go with that unless we find another option," Mr Selkirk said.
Despite the struggle for a bass guitar, the weekend's performance will mark the rapid rise of one of Ballarat's youngest bands.
Reefs Rats, who have had three of their four members just finish year 12, played their first gig in the middle of the year after winning The Eastern Recording Project.
The competition also gave the band the opportunity to record their first single.
"We got our first gig [at The Eastern], and then since that gig we haven't really jammed at all because it's been so busy with school," Mr Selkirk said.
"Obviously I've been playing guitar at home, but we hadn't really jammed at all."
"Then we got the call up to Spilt Milk somehow, and we've just been grinding that past couple of weeks."
Unlike most students who get to unwind after finishing their VCE studies, Mr Selkirk said he hadn't had a chance to relax, because the band has been busy practicing and recording their first EP.
It's likely Reef Rats will be the most inexperienced band performing at Spilt Milk, but despite this, Mr Selkirk said they weren't nervous ahead of the big day.
"I'm just more excited [than nervous] I think, we've been rehearsing all this week, it's looking pretty good, we've got all our songs down pat," he said.
"It will just be a great opportunity to play to a bigger crowd on a bigger stage."
Spilt Milk is taking place on Saturday December 2, with Reef Rats playing at 11am on the festival's main Angove Stage.
More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the event, which is headlined by US rapper Post Malone alongside acts including Dom Dolla, Ocean Alley and Tkay Maidza.
