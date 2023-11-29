Teen hospitalised after Windermere rollover

A teenager has been hospitalised after rolling the sedan he was driving, north west of Ballarat.
The crash happened on Pound Hill Road, Windermere, near the intersection of Powells Road - and was first reported at 5.44pm Wednesday.
Ambulance Victoria said the male was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition with a lower body injury.
The CFA said one crew arrived at the scene - and no one was trapped at the time.
The grey sedan ended up on its side in wet and windy conditions.
More than 3.5mm of rain had fallen in Ballarat by the time of the accident - with winds around 50kmh.
Almost 9mm fell on the region in the same rain event.
Meanwhile, visibility on the Western Freeway was down to 50-80m during the worst part of Wednesday afternoon's storm.
