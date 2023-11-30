Aerial firefighters ready as region faces increased risk of summer fires

Ballarat is on high alert for bushfires and grassfires over summer with authorities declaring the south west of the state is the area of greatest concern as temperatures rise.
Kestrel Aviation's Black Hawk firefighting helicopter has returned to Ballarat airport and is now on standby to be dispatched to fight fires in the region along with a smaller B3 Squirrel helicopter which acts as an air attack platform for fire supervision and coordinating the firefighting effort.
Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said the fire risk over summer was expected to be above normal across central and south western Victoria.
"In particular we are keeping a very close eye on the grassland and forest areas in an area broadly bounded from Melbourne to Ballarat, across into Hamilton, down into Warrnambool, inland to Camperdown and following the Princes Highway back to Geelong," Mr Heffernan said.
"That area is a particular focus as it remains to have quite a large soil moisture deficit which will lead to drier fuel loads and an increase in fire potential in those areas."
The aerial firefighting crews at Ballarat Airport are ready to lift off and be on their way to a fire within 15 minutes of a call.
The aircraft have started the season this week on "pre-determined dispatch" also known as PDD, meaning they are paged to a fire at the same time as fire trucks.
"As soon as the trucks head out of the shed we are launching as well," said Black Hawk pilot John Walsh.
"The idea behind that is to keep small fires small. The best case scenario is we get out there, drop two loads (of water), knock it out and come home rather than battle a four day pine plantation fire."
Mr Walsh and fellow Black Hawk pilot Shane Holmes follow the fire season from northern to southern hemisphere each year, with both having just completed stints of aerial firefighting in the US summer - Mr Walsh in Texas and Mr Holmes in Idaho and Nevada.
"I've done probably 15 years of aerial firefighting and a lot of the Black Hawk crew work in the US during (the Australian) winter. It's a year-round job for us apart from when the aircraft are on the boat," Mr Walsh said.
Mr Walsh said the job was both rewarding and harrowing.
"It's rewarding when you see some good saves, but you see some horrible things too ... but with these aircraft you can really see the impact the aircraft have on the ground, helping crews, and it warms your heart that you can contribute."
The Black Hawk can get to fires within the district quickly, travelling at up to 260kmh when empty but limited when carrying a load of water.
They can drop up to 4500 litres of water at a time.
The Black Hawk is one of eight Kestrel Aviation aircraft on contract across Victoria for the firefighting season.
"Aerial firefighting assets, while impressive, a really a tool in the toolbox for ground fire fighters," said Kestral Aviation general manager Justin Charlesworth.
"We are not there to put fires out, we do it so crews can go in and extinguish fires with their other apparatus."
Mr Charlesworth said night aerial firefighting, pioneered in Ballarat over the summers from 2017 to 2020, would run out of Essendon this season.
"We've got a long history of working with Victoria to provide assets in the night firefighting program," Mr Charlesworth said.
"We were Australia's first registered provider to undertake night firefighting with the Bell 412 which has now extended to one of our larger aircraft, the Super Puma, that was in Ballarat a few years ago."
Victoria's broader aerial firefighting fleet comprises 51 aircraft including fire bombers, air supervision and air information gathering aircraft, with access to another 100 aircraft that can be called on as needed.
Victoria's emergency services commissioner Rick Nugent said for most of Victoria, summer would be "hotter and drier" with normal fire potential.
"The majority of Victoria is expected to see a normal fire potential this summer but we know in Victoria we do have fires and there will be fires," Mr Nugent said.
"The (Australasian Fire Authorities Council) seasonal outlook shows an increase in fire potential for farming and rural communities in the central south west of the state more than other parts of the state."
He said all departments, agencies and local governments had done, and were doing, as much as they could to mitigate fire risk and he called on all Victorians to do the same thing.
"Please ensure you know what you are going to do in the event of catastrophic weather conditions, and when fire are occurring. Download the Vic Emergency app and make sure you have a fire plan," Mr Nugent said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.