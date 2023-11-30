More than 200 jobs in limbo as future of Ballarat Gold Mine remains unclear

The Ballarat Gold Mine could soon be under new operators after a vote with creditors on November 28.
Four proposals were made at the administrative meeting about the mine's future, run by Balmaine Gold in Mount Clear.
The mine employs about 200 people.
In the meeting, a proposal was made by Singapore-based company Tomson Pte Ltd, one of four which has been made for the deed of company arrangement (DOCA) for the mine.
A DOCA means the mine would continue rather than be liquidated.
The meeting was also to "determine whether to wind up the company, accept the proposed DOCA or if the administration should end," according to an administrator report to creditors seen by The Courier.
The report was from the administrator Hall Chadwick, which was appointed to the gold mine in March, formally owned by Shen Yao Holdings.
The mine's total debt - as stated at a March 21 creditors' meeting - is about $38 million, divided between secured creditors ($20m), unsecured creditors ($12.7m), and employees ($5m).
The report looked at the Tomson proposal which has been updated which "in the administrator's opinion has significantly reduced the risk of the proposal" and might lead to an earlier conclusion.
The report recommended creditors support the Tomson proposal.
Previously the company's founder Dr Jean-Michel Paul had offered to "purchase debts owed by Balmaine at full value".
Mr Paul is founder and chief executive of UK-based Acheron Capital and Singapore-based Real Estate Analytics (REA).
In a report to creditors it outlined the proposal including $36 million to pay money owed including $1.5 million for employee entitlements.
Within five years, Tomson have pledged an additional $20.5 million.
In the business plan, Tomson will keep Peter Crooks as general manager, who managed Centennial Mining and spend $30 million in capital investment including the construction of a new tailing storage dam, and progressive fleet renewal.
Mr Paul and Mr Crooks said in a statement should the proposal be accepted, $30 million would be invested over 18 months and the Ballarat Gold Mine would be "reborn".
Further investments include a ball mill - a type of grinder - and solar panels.
It also stated "operations will continue at all time and be structured to support gold production increases of around 25 per cent over the first year while reducing the average production costs, currently believed to be Australia's highest".
They would also want "to expand operations beyond the current footprint, thereby unlocking value and growth from the endowment of Victorian Gold".
The gold mine's role in the community was mentioned stating, "we will be looking for ways to give back to reengage and renew ties with our local community".
While it appeared the creditors voted to support the recommendation to accept this proposal, it is being disputed by some.
From Arete Capital, a creditor owed money from the mine, Stephen Jeffers said he didn't believe it was properly accepted at the Tuesday meeting,
"From where I was sitting and from reports from other numerous other people, the vote was awarded to the affirmative when it was pretty clear to all that the reverse was true - that the vote should have gone to the negative," Mr Jeffers said.
Hall Chadwick has been reached for comment but has not responded.
