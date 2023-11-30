The Couriersport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Roscholler named in Vic Country squad again

Greg Gliddon
Updated November 30 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 12:30pm
Wendouree's Cole Roscholler has been named in the Victorian Country Cricket squad of 14 for the national titles. Picture by Adam Trafford
Fresh off the back of consecutive centuries, Wendouree's Cole Roscholler has for the fifth time been named in the Victoria Country squad which will compete at the national championships in Newcastle in January.

General news and sports journalist

