Roscholler named in Vic Country squad again

Fresh off the back of consecutive centuries, Wendouree's Cole Roscholler has for the fifth time been named in the Victoria Country squad which will compete at the national championships in Newcastle in January.
The two-time Cleary Medalist has found form in recent weeks, guiding the Red caps to a narrow win over Brown Hill last Sunday.
His unbeaten 128 off as many balls saw him launch in the last few overs, ultimately proving the difference in the clash with the Bulls. It was a second successive century after a slowish start to the season.
Roscholler said it was always an honour to be selected for the national championships, something he never took for granted.
"I missed a couple of years through Covid, and last year we had our child, so I didn't put my hand up for it," he said.
"It's always pleasing to be selected, Victoria has gone back-to-back the last couple of years, so it's great to be a part of, what i know is a strong squad, hopefully we can put our best foot forward and go for the three-pear."
Roscholler said he had been happy with his form in recent weeks.
"It's been good to spend some time in the middle, the first three or four rounds wasn't ideal," he said. "It's been good to be able to capitalise on the starts.
"It's always a bit of a challenge early, you get a couple of good balls early in the year and play a couple of poor shots and all of a sudden you've gone a month without spending some time in the middle. You need a couple of things to go right."
Lee Stockdale, Nathan Freitag (Latrobe Valley), Wade Hancock (Sunraysia), Dale Kerr, Shane McNamara, Jordan Moran, Jack Wrigglesworth (Geelong), Jack Rietschel, Nathan Whitford (Sale-Maffra), Cole Roscholler (Ballarat), Brayden Stepien, Luke Stagg (Bendigo), Jake Toohey (Ferntree Gully), Cameron Williams (Warrnambool). Emergencies - Zac Hurley (Sale-Maffra), Kyle Mueller (Shepparton), Jackson Waters (Ferntree Gully).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.