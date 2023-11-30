CHFL: experienced leader joins Carngham-Linton

Carngham-Linton's newest recruits is straight out of senior coaching ranks
The Saints have signed Josh Pound, who has been at the helm of Woodend-Hesket in the Riddell District Football League for two seasons and three years at the club.
He will offer the Saints experience and leadership, having also been head coach at Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School.
Before making his way to the RDFL, he was a 200-game player with Aberfeldie in the Essendon District league.
The proven goalkicker was a two-time premier division premiership player with Aberfeldie and was selected in the 2018 EDFL team of the year.
Pound is well known to new teammates, Nick O'Brien and Sam O'Loughlin, who played against him while they were at Strathmore in the EDFL.
His other playing experience includes time with VFL club Coburg, Broadbeach in Queensland and Broadford in the RDFL.
Pound joins Jake McMickan (Redan) and Charles Patterson (North Ballarat) as Carngham-Linton recruits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.