The Couriersport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

BCA FIRST XI PREVIEW | Red Caps the ultimate test for Two Swords

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 30 2023 - 9:44pm, first published 9:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Aikman's form with the ball has been one of the keys to the resurgence of Ballarat-Redan this season. Picture by Adam Trafford
Matthew Aikman's form with the ball has been one of the keys to the resurgence of Ballarat-Redan this season. Picture by Adam Trafford

There's a saying in sport 'to be the best, you've got to beat the best' and in the last three weekends before the Christmas break, we'll get a full of picture of just where Ballarat-Redan sit in the First XI this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.