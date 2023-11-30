The Long Night ahead: Gus, Dean and Josh to run home from Fed Square

Fit and ready to run, a trio of Ballarat mates are ready for The Long Night.
Gus Martin, Dean Ollerenshaw and Josh Kors will leave Federation Square in Melbourne at 5pm on Friday, December 1, Ballarat-bound by foot.
This mission started as a way to tackle something many might deem bold, or even stupid, in a bid to raise money for mental health awareness.
For Martin, this is also a great way to complement Peach's Run, the inaugural lake lapping event on November 11 to honour well-known teacher and community sportsman James Petrie, who died by suicide in February 2022.
Peach had been his mate, too - "an absolute ripper" person, passionate about promoting mental health supports and exercise.
Martin said Ollerenshaw and Kors had their own champers of mental health struggles and together they hoped to keep opening up conversations and get people talking about it.
All their efforts has been raising money for youth mental health organisation Headspace.
Running has been cathartic-like for them as they run and talk and solve the world's, and their own, problems.
And now it was time to test their game. They had each run ultra-marathon distances before but nothing quite like this challenge of about 114 kilometres, predominantly uphill.
"We're all feeling really good - fit as fiddles," Martin said. "...It's exciting but also daunting getting it out there and going from talking about it to running."
"...One of the biggest things is the amount of support in the community we've received on our long runs. We're running into people, some we might only know from a distance, who have been saying, 'you're the guys doing The Long Run'."
Martin said often even one conversation, one check-in on a mate, could make a huge difference. He said this could be a much-needed reality check for someone to realise there was someone who loved them and look after them.
"There are good, beautiful people out there in Ballarat who show that care," Martin said.
"People can find help. We love the positivity this event is creating and positive vibes for what is a taboo topic in society."
The trio has deliberately worked in a lot of metaphors to their run, such as being there for each other in the uphill climbs (this includes the looming Pentland Hills) and running through the darkness of night into the light the next day.
Friends will be live-tracking the trio via Garmin to find points to get involved.
Their "bro science" calculations estimate they will arrive at The Shed Gym in Canadian between 7.30-9am on Saturday. They will return about lunchtime to properly celebrate and relax for lunch.
Boss Burger Ballarat is donating $1 from every burger sold on Saturday to the cause.
To support the trio and to follow their progress, visit: gofundme.com.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Headspace Ballarat works with young people aged 12 to 25, and offers parental support: 5304 4777.
