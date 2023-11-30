BFNL: Melton South adds experienced forward as assistant coach

Melton South has added another component to its forward line make-up.
The Panthers have appointed Jayden Welch as forward coach as well as playing in attack for the Ballarat Football Netball League club.
Welch is straight out of being senior coach at Broadford in the Outer East metropolitan competition for the past two seasons.
He captained Broadford and was also an assistant coach before moving into the head coaching position.
His other football experience includes an Outer East premiership with Yarra Junction and time with Werribee in the VFL and Mernda in the Northern league.
Melton South coach Travis Hodgson said as a strong bodied forward Welsh offered experience, an ability to read the play and hit the scoreboard.
"He'll be invaluable to our young group."
Welch's experience will complement the youth of Ryder Rousch, who has arrived at the Panthers as a tall forward from Sunbury fresh from winning the BFNL under-19 best and fairest award.
Welch keeps the off-season momentum going for Melton South after getting BFNL premiership coach Hodgson on board in an effort to climb off the bottom of the ladder.
The Panthers have also signed former Western Bulldogs and Sydney Swans player Patrick Veszpremi.
Melton South did win a game last season.
