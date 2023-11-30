A-League: Western United hoping for turn around in last Ballarat outing

Goalkeeper Tom Heward-Belle is confident the tide will turn for Western United in the ALeague - hopefully as early as its next outing in Ballarat.
Western United makes its third and last appearance at Mars Stadium for the season on Saturday and desperately needs to get back in winning form.
United faces an in-form Wellington Phoenix with the need to end a four-game losing run.
The past two have been in Ballarat - going down to Newcastle Jets 1-0 and Adelaide United 3-1 to be on the bottom of the table.
Despite the disappointing run, the vibe out of Western United continues to be positive.
Heward-Belle said the latest loss had hit the players hard, especially immediately after the game - knowing the performance overall had been positive, but there had been nothing to show for it.
"We just haven't had the rub of the green in the final third," he said in reference to the scoring opportunities they were creating, but not making the most of.
Heward-Belle, who is in his first A-League season of playing week-in week-out, said training had been good this week.
"There's a positive vibe about. We're just focusing on the next assignment."
He said Western United was competitive on the ball and doing the right things off the ball as well.
"The work ethic is there.
"We just need to be brave, continue our style of football and the goals will come.
"We're creating chances and can't (afford to) take a backward step," Heward-Belle said.
He said they wanted to repay the faith the fans had shown in them in turning out in Ballarat.
Saturday's match kicks off at 5.30pm.
WESTERN United is running a clinic for 8 to 12yos on the Northern Oval No.2 ground on Saturday.
Registrations close on Friday for the two hours of training,drills and mini-matches.
