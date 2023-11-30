The Couriersport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

The nasty netball pay war that will impact our game

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Netball Australia needs to stop and realise what is truly at stake when the emotional toll on players has been clearly demonstrated in Diamonds such as Jo Weston, who is the Australian Netball Players Association president. Picture by Marina Neil, Newcastle Herald
Netball Australia needs to stop and realise what is truly at stake when the emotional toll on players has been clearly demonstrated in Diamonds such as Jo Weston, who is the Australian Netball Players Association president. Picture by Marina Neil, Newcastle Herald

WHEN you hear of our top players sleeping in cars and in tears, one can only think this is a super netball stuff-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.