Demolition plan for well-known Wendouree Parade home

An eye-catching home on Ballarat's coveted Wendouree Parade could be demolished and turned into a pair of townhouses.
The "mock Georgian" home, which currently stands on the corner of Wendouree Parade and Macarthur Street, has a noticeable design complete with white facade, prominent upstairs sunroom, two front pillars and a Roman inspired garden statue.
In place of the 202 Wendouree Parade home, a submission by Inception Planning has applied to subdivide and build two separate dwellings on the lot.
According to the submission on the City of Ballarat website, no permit is required to demolish the building as the site is "not of heritage significance".
If the plan is approved, the home will be replaced with two double story dwellings with a maximum building height of 7.13 metres.
The first townhouse, located on the Macarthur Road side of the property, will have three upstairs bedrooms, with a master suite, open plan kitchen-living area and garage on the ground floor.
Access to Macarthur Street will be achievable from the townhouse's garage, which will be set 1.1 metres back from the eastern boundary of the property.
The second townhouse will be about 35 square metres smaller, and will contain three ground floor bedrooms, while the first floor will consist of a master suite and open plan kitchen-living area.
Drivers will have access to Wendouree Parade from the property's double garage.
The proposed homes will be divided by a brick wall and will have flat roofs with facades of grey and birch coloured cladding.
