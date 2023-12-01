Bruton chasing AFLW immortality as Roos head into first premiership

Should North Melbourne's Jenna Bruton collect another premiership medal after Sunday's AFLW grand final, she will join a select few to play in two premierships with two different clubs.
Bruton has plenty of happy memories of the last time the AFLW grand final was played in Victoria. On that day in 2018, it was the Western Bulldogs who got the chocolates defeating the Brisbane Lions.
Once again, the venue Ikon Park (formerly Princes Park), and once again the opponent is from the northern state.
And for Bruton there's even more familiarity, with teammates Kim Rennie and Emma Kearney also part of that victorious Bulldogs team.
Bruton and her Kangaroos are coming into the grand final full of momentum having eclipsed Melbourne and held on in a thriller against Adelaide by just one point to reach their first decider.
In their six years in the competition, the Roos have been perennial finalists, but this is the first time they have qualified for the grand final.
Bruton, who hails from Trentham, via Golden Point, was one of North Melbourne's best in its 32-31 win over the Crows last week, gathering a career-high 28 disposals in the win.
"It's pretty bloody amazing," she told nmfc.com.au this week. "We knew we could make it, we just needed to bring the effort and intensity and we finally got through, it's pretty awesome.
"It's pretty to be able to do well against the top sides, we've had a bit of pressure media wise about us not beating top three teams, so it's good to finally get over the top of them in a row, now onto Brisbane.
"We need to bring the intensity, pressure. We know they're a pretty good side and if we bring that and play our system, hopefully we can get the job done."
Opponents Brisbane is contesting its fifth decider out of a possible seven since the competition's inception in 2017. The Lions have only won one premiership - in 2021 when they downed Adelaide.
The AFLW grand final is on Sunday, starting at 3.15pm.
