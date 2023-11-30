Brown Hill pool demolition: readers have their say

Splash parks are great fun for little kids on a hot day. They offer shade and gathering places for families & friends during summer. I know my young ones will enjoy it ... for now. But once they are a bit older ... not so much.
Let it be remembered, that the community consultation survey results showed that the majority of those consulted (although hardly a majority of local residents), showed that they supported the removal of the existing pool only if it were replaced with a new swimming pool facility!
- Louise Jones
Nearly $4 million spent on lake lights for a small number of people - nearly $1 million of that "project" was Ballarat ratepayer dollars, yet a whole suburb and surrounding suburb misses out here. Fast-growing suburbs too. Had that money been spent on a "makeover" of the Brown Hill pool, visitation and patronage would have skyrocketed.
- Peter Kervarec
50 years ago Ballarat's population was around half what it is today. We had six summer swimming pools, Wendouree, Armstrong Street ( Central Baths), corner Peel and Humffray (Eastern Baths), Eureka Street, Black Hill and Brown Hill.
We now have Aquatic Centre, Eureka Pool (summer) and Black Hill( summer restricted opening hours).
- Vicki Richardson
Disgraceful. Many locals and even new arrivals from overseas have learned to swim at Brown Hill. The demolition and new "splash park", which no one wants, will cost more than the $1.3 million that could have rejuvenated the pool.
- Paul Walker
I agree that the Brown Hill pool should have been retained. It has served many more needs in the local community than mere attendance numbers can convey.
Many parents preferred the smaller site with plenty of deep shade to sit in as they watched over their children. I know from years past that many people brought younger children from other suburbs, across town, for this very reason. It's easier to supervise them in a smaller space where there are fewer swimmers, and the quieter sound level is much more suitable, and less overwhelming for toddlers, young children and anyone with sensory overload issues.
Sadly, a splash park will not fulfil these needs, nor adequately replace what has been lost.
- Jennifer Franklin
Another poor decision by the council. A splash pool will not provide the amenity for some real physical exercise. Very disappointing for the local community.
I wonder is Mr Katter dreaming of his own face on an Australian coin?
- Christine Frost
I think Sir Les Patterson is the obvious choice. An elder statesman and and a class act!
- Peter Wallace
Indigenous King Billy of Burrumbeet would be fantastic on a coin as well. Local legend.
- Peter Kervarc
Around the Alfredton/Lucas areas the bus network is very limited. We were given a map that showed a bus went to and from school. But in fact it was only a one way bus. Maps are misleading and need prompt fixing also.
- Kirsty Charlie
The uni has buses run to and from every half an hour and there are two runs for the uni. The first bus out in the morning is a 21 and the last bus of the day is the 21. They have better access and service than any other run in town. As for running on time, if they look the bus may leave the uni or city a little late but they always arrive at destination on time. The bus drivers often leave the Ballarat Station late so they don't have to wait in Little Bridge Street (for their own safety). Finally the survey should have also asked the question how many of these uni students pay on the bus?
- Lilly Jane
A lot cant walk 500 meters to a bus stop. I'm on crutches at the moment and struggling with the distance.
- Cassie Walters
