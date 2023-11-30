Brown Hill pool demolition: readers have their say

The uni has buses run to and from every half an hour and there are two runs for the uni. The first bus out in the morning is a 21 and the last bus of the day is the 21. They have better access and service than any other run in town. As for running on time, if they look the bus may leave the uni or city a little late but they always arrive at destination on time. The bus drivers often leave the Ballarat Station late so they don't have to wait in Little Bridge Street (for their own safety). Finally the survey should have also asked the question how many of these uni students pay on the bus?

