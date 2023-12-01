Friday footy update: massive week of recruiting, CHFL/CHNL fixture released

The big recruiting news across the Central Highlands and Ballarat football leagues continue.
There's been no bigger this post-season than the move of James Lukich from Waubra to Bungaree in the CHFL.
It's always tough to see a battling club lose a high quality player, but playing careers are all too short and it is hard to blame an individual for chasing success.
The reality of it is, Bungaree is in the premiership window and Waubra is not.
However, it should also be noted in this case that Lukich did play a big part in helping Waubra to a premiership in 2019, so the Roos will forever be grateful for his contribution.
