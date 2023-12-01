Double-header as BHBR reaches the midway point of the season

TWO huge days of bowls are coming up this weekend as the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region goes into early catch-up mode, so as not to clash with the Bowls Victoria 2024 Regions Sides Championships, which will be hosted in Ballarat in January.
It mean's this weekend the mid-season rounds 9 and 10 will be played over the coming two days.
It also means that come Sunday we are back to where we started from in round 1. Because of that, immediately the mind goes back to the last time BMS clashed with Victoria.
It was that game, an eight-shot win to BMS, that launched its season to a point where it sits clear on top of the ladder, with seven wins and just one draw from its eight game played
Victoria, which took all before it last year, has been at best up-and-down, but in recent weeks has started to gather some steam with big scores against both Creswick and Ballarat before last weekend's unusual tie with City Oval. What made that game so strange was the fact that none of the four matches were close, yet when the scores were tallied up, nothing could separate the teams.
Saturday's fixture sees the top five teams up against the bottom five teams, with the closest match of the round likely to be contest between fourth-placed Sebastopol and sixth placed City Oval at City Oval.
Otherwise this weekend's features really look to come into play on Sunday.
While BMS versus Victoria is a giant match-up, two of the top four sides will also go head-to-head on that day, with Webbcona travelling to Sebastopol.
But with those four top sides up against each other, the weekend really does open up for third-placed Linton which has drawn home games on both days against teams outside of the top bracket.
First up is Creswick, before a Sunday clash with Ballarat. Should Linton manage to pick up two wins, it could be set-up for finals, knowing that at least two teams around it will be losers - in the event there are no more ties.
For clubs outside the top four, there's also plenty of opportunity. If one or more of Learmonth, City Oval, Creswick or Mount Xavier manage to pick up a win, it will open up the possibility of big moves for at least two of those sides knowing that those teams will back up against each other on Sunday.
And for Ballarat, it's almost a case of do-or-die. Two wins won't see it off the bottom, but they will offer the team some momentum and knowledge it can compete with the best, given the opponents are BMS and Linton.
