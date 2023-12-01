The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Double-header as BHBR reaches the midway point of the season

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
December 1 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Trounce and his BMS team had plenty to smile about when they last played Victoria.
Lindsey Trounce and his BMS team had plenty to smile about when they last played Victoria.

TWO huge days of bowls are coming up this weekend as the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region goes into early catch-up mode, so as not to clash with the Bowls Victoria 2024 Regions Sides Championships, which will be hosted in Ballarat in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.