Friday, 1 December 2023
One last metro meet before Ballarat Cup day for top runners

December 1 2023 - 3:30pm
Sunset Dreaming ridden by Harry Coffey wins the Hygain Winners Choice F&M BM64 Hcp at Ballarat. Photo by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Sunset Dreaming ridden by Harry Coffey wins the Hygain Winners Choice F&M BM64 Hcp at Ballarat. Photo by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

BALLARAT'S leading horses and trainers look to be keeping mum this weekend with few set to make the trip to Caulfield for Zipping Classic Day.

