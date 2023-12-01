One last metro meet before Ballarat Cup day for top runners

BALLARAT'S leading horses and trainers look to be keeping mum this weekend with few set to make the trip to Caulfield for Zipping Classic Day.
But there's still plenty of interest for a couple of Miners Rest's leading stables, with both the McEvoy racing team and Archie Alexander set to saddle-up big chances in group two Sandown Guineas (1600m).
Alexander will run Vivy Air. The three-year-old filly has had an impressive start to her racing career, although was found a little off the pace in her last start, the group one 1000 Guineas where she finished ninth of 13 runners.
However, Vivy Air has shown plenty in her six starts to date, including a second placing in the group two Tranquil Star, having sat 13th at the 400m point and motoring for second.
A step back to group two should suit her early in her career and she is likely to run as one of the top picks.
The other Ballarat-trained runner in the field is the Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Sunset Dreaming. The three-year-old filly has been impressive in her four starts to date with two wins, a second and a fifth placing in the group three Blue Sapphire.
This race over 1600m will be the first time the McEvoy-trained runner has stepped up to the mile, having won both her races at 1100m and 1200m, with the fifth coming at 1400m.
She is seen as arguably the best roughie in the field, at an early betting of $17.
Another big feature across the weekend is the mega-staying test of the Jericho Cup at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Mitch Freedman's Guido will take to the arduous 4600m course having dominated in a win by eight lengths over 3850m at Moonee Valley the Road to Jericho heat.
The five-year-old gelding has produced his best form over the longer distances and finished the heat full of running, powering away in the straight after sitting throughout the running.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Mr Fabulous will also line-up in the Jericho. The four-year-old was runner-up to Guido at his last start.
Meanwhile, the horse named after legendary AFL footballer, the late Danny Frawley has had an effortless win on debut at Geelong
Danny Frawley's sister Anne and her husband Brendan James are among the ownership of the Victorian Alliance horse, headed by Rosemont Stud's Anthony Mithen.
The trio was on course to watch the son of Written Tycoon lead throughout under Beau Mertens to record a comprehensive victory.
"I think Danny was up there riding him today," she told racing.com
"He loved his horses, we miss him terribly, but now hopefully we'll live through another Frawley."
Frawley was well known for his love of racing and sharing that love with his inner circle, something that was backed up by his sister.
"He used to tip them terribly to everybody," she said. "He was just a ripper person so I'm sure they'll be up there barracking today."
Mertens forecast that connections of the Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr-trained Frawley have a lot to look forward to in the future.
"He's got such a lovely temperament this horse, he just took everything in his stride out there and acted very professionally like it wasn't even his first start," he said.
"That's going to take him a long way, he's got a lot of raw ability and plenty of upside."
