The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

The long road to 500 games for Naps-Sebas legend Geoff Martin

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
December 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Napoleons-Sebastopol and Ballarat cricket legend Geoff Martin will play his 500th game of cricket for the club this weekend. Picture by Kate Healy
Napoleons-Sebastopol and Ballarat cricket legend Geoff Martin will play his 500th game of cricket for the club this weekend. Picture by Kate Healy

Even with a second hip replacement booked in for later this month, Napoleons-Sebastopol and Ballarat Cricket Association legend Geoff Martin is not quite ready to declare his innings closed just yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.