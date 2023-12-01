The Courier
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

Carbon copy replies from politicians? Read this week's letters to the editor

December 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Atlantic Hotel on Skipton Street in September. Picture by Adam Trafford
The old Atlantic Hotel on Skipton Street in September. Picture by Adam Trafford

A project recognising an integral piece of Ballarat's history, which was expected to be finalised in late 2023, continues to stall at the former Ballarat Orphanage site at 200 Victoria Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.