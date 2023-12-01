Carbon copy replies from politicians? Read this week's letters to the editor

A project recognising an integral piece of Ballarat's history, which was expected to be finalised in late 2023, continues to stall at the former Ballarat Orphanage site at 200 Victoria Street.
Several years have passed since the City of Ballarat, together with ex-residents, formed a working group to deliver detailed designs for the installation of a heritage interpretation.
Sadly, this project has stalled once again and we are concerned that the impetus to finish the Orphanage project will now be directed into erecting the Continuous Voices Memorial, a public acknowledgment to the victims of sexual assault in Victoria Park.
We too hoped to create a place of contemplation, reflection, peace and tranquility.
To rub salt into the wound, vandals are again defacing the heritage listed schoolhouse with graffiti.
I and others appeal to the City of Ballarat council to please finish this project so that the many former residents of the Orphanage will not feel slighted nor be forgotten.
Joyce Kendall, Burleigh Waters
The former Atlantic Hotel Building in Skipton Street, Redan has been sitting empty for a while now, attracting criminal damage/graffiti on the buildings walls which face both Skipton Street and Bell Street.
Now the glass windows facing the Skipton Street footpath have been broken, with glass shards laying on the council footpath and hanging in the empty building's broken window frame.
A danger waiting to happen to any person walking or scootering on the footpath.
As a good citizen, I contacted the Town Hall to report this potential danger to pedestrians and asked if the relevant council officer could, together with the building's owner, take urgent action to fix the danger and eliminate any injury to a pedestrian.
My request was met with indifference. I insisted that my 'report' be directed urgently to the bylaws officer as well as to our city mayor.
I will wait and see if any action is taken within the next few days. Over to mayor Des Hudson to fix this issue.
Dianne Hadden, Redan
As a taxpayer and voter with grave concerns for the atrocities occurring in the Middle East (particularly Palestine) right now, I was compelled to write letters to Senator Penny Wong and our local MP Catherine King.
However, I was extremely disappointed in the responses I received from them both.
The content of the reply was mostly as I expected, dismissive, and not much action. Disappointing, but not surprising.
But what really shocked and upset me was that they were word for word, exactly the same. Carbon copy replies, from federal parliamentarians. Like someone in the Corporate Communications Office wrote a general letter and sent it to IT to set up the auto-replies.
I felt let down that the words I had chosen so carefully were dismissed, likely not even eyed by the intended recipients, and that my voice, and the views I share with so many others, were not even read.
And now it's confirmed in my mind that our government is not brave enough to step up, call it what it is, and demand action.
Let down by the people I voted for.
Louise Jones, Brown Hill
To those who haven't been to the south shore of Burrumbeet for a while, you will see a big change - a new toilet block just outside the old caravan park, three new rotundas with two finished and one almost, but the big problem is the reeds along the south beach.
This beach was 1.7 kilometres long and is now 700 meters long, and in a few weeks there will be close to a 1000 people out there people on jetskis and ski boats, as well as swimmers.
There are no buoys as to where the boats and jetskis
The council are the ones who look after the water and its problems, and have known of this problem now for a couple of years.
I have asked what is it going to take to get the problem fixed - a child to die, one to end up in a wheelchair - and here is the council spending millions on bike tracks, a road through the Bridge Mall, but when it comes to safety on Lake Burrumbeet, common sense is thrown out the window.
A few months ago there was a meeting between council and the marine board about Lake Wendouree and its rules - Burrumbeet got a mention but when I brought up the problems at Burrumbeet I was told it was in hand, but here we are nearly at Christmas and the problem is still there.
Bill Hammond, Wendouree
