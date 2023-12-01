Tourism awards showcases 'highly acclaimed' Ballarat attractions

Ballarat's best was acknowledged at the Victoria Tourism Awards 2023, with two events commended and two big attractions taking home first and second in their category.
Ballarat Wildlife Park took home the Tourist Attraction Award with Kryal Castle being awarded silver, presented at the Victoria Tourism Industry Council awards on Thursday, November 30.
Wildlife Park managing director Greg Parker said it had been a hard four years and to be recognised made the team "absolutely elated".
"The staff have been fantastic over COVID, the last four years have been really, really hard work and exhausting," he said.
"It's just nice to have that recognition of all the hard work we have put in the past four years, or the past 30 years really."
Mr Parker said the park stands out thanks to its amazing collection of animals and customer service.
"We listen very closely to our customer, we love our customer and we love our staff," he said.
"We've got a great team of very friendly staff, which I think is a huge asset to us."
Mr Parker said it showcased how "highly acclaimed" Ballarat's attractions are, including Kryal Castle and Sovereign Hill.
"It puts our region in a very strong position for the future," he said.
Mr Parker said it was putting Ballarat on the international travel map.
Two Ballarat events were also recognised at the awards.
The City of Ballarat's Begonia Festival was a finalist in the Major Festivals & Events Category, while the Heritage Festival was a finalist in the Festival & Events category.
Mayor Des Hudson said being named as a finalist was a justified recognition of the extraordinary impact the events had on Ballarat.
"Being honoured like this is tremendous because these events truly are something to behold," he said.
"The amount of work that goes into them cannot be underestimated and they are incredibly important for Ballarat in terms of driving visitation, enhancing our reputation, and instilling a real sense of pride in our city.
"Our events are bouncing back in a big way after the pandemic, and I can't wait to see what is on offer for the next 12 months."
In 2023 the Begonia Festival returned to its traditional three-day format and attracted an estimated 65,000 people, contributing $4.5 million to the Ballarat economy.
The Heritage Festival has boomed since its inaugural event in 2006, the 2023 10-day festival was held in May and attracted about 20,000 attendees to the various events.
More than 100 events were delivered as part of the Heritage Festival.
