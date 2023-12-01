The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Tourism awards showcases 'highly acclaimed' Ballarat attractions

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 1 2023 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The award winning Ballarat Wildlife Park team at the VTIC awards gala. Picture supplied
The award winning Ballarat Wildlife Park team at the VTIC awards gala. Picture supplied

Ballarat's best was acknowledged at the Victoria Tourism Awards 2023, with two events commended and two big attractions taking home first and second in their category.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta specialises in local government and court stories. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help