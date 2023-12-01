The Courier
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Accused Winter Valley prowler to plead to string of thefts

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 1 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

A Wendouree man has allegedly been sprung in the middle of trying to scape the sign off the side of a stolen company car with a knife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.